Police looking for man accused of shooting, killing woman as she held their 1-year-old son
HOUSTON - A manhunt is underway for a man linked to fatally shooting a mother and wounding her toddler in west Houston.
Authorities say Zacchaeus Rashad Gaston, 27, is wanted for the death of 24-year-old Layla Steele. According to the Houston Police Department, the baby boy was also wounded in the shooting that occurred around 10:30 a.m. Thursday in the 11200 block of Westpark Drive.
Investigators say witnesses reported seeing Gaston and Steele getting into a "physical altercation" outside the apartment before he shot her and her son before fleeing the scene. He has been described as her estranged boyfriend and the toddler's father.
He is now wanted on a murder charge and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
If you have any information on where Gaston can be found, you're encouraged to call HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.
