Police investigating after 3-year-old shot in southwest Houston

Authorities are piecing together what led up to an overnight shooting Sunday in southwest Houston, where a 3-year-old girl was hospitalized.

Police were called to an apartment complex in the 9700 block of Meyers Forest Dr. a little before midnight for reports of a toddler shot. Responding officers detained a vehicle trying to leave the scene, and the driver is believed to be a person of interest.

Officials said the 3-year-old was hit in the right foot and rushed to the hospital through a private car before police arrived, but is expected to survive.

The toddler was said to be in a different room, away from her mother when the shooting took place, but it's unclear how or why she was shot. An investigation remains underway as police are getting conflicting stories as to what happened.