Police: Houston woman fatally stabbed neighbor after long-running dispute
article
HOUSTON - Houston police say a woman fatally stabbed her neighbor following a long-running dispute.
Felisha Washington, 26, is charged with murder in the death of 51-year-old Ramona Jones.
Jones was found in a drainage ditch in the 4500 block of Idaho Street around 9 a.m. October 28. She had suffered multiple stab wounds and died at the scene.
Authorities say further investigation determined Washington and Jones were next-door neighbors who had a long-running dispute. Police say that dispute ended with Washington stabbing Jones.
Washington was taken into custody on Wednesday.
