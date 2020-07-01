Police: Houston-area rapper wanted for sexual assault of a child

article

Police are searching for a Houston-area rapper who is wanted for sexual assault of a child.

Authorities are searching for Rickey Lane Clayton, 32, also known by the stage name, ‘Rich Davinchi.’

A release stated that in March of 2019, Clayton sexually assaulted a juvenile in the 2900 block of West Sam Houston Parkway.

Clayton is a Black male, approximately 5’7” tall, approximately 134 pounds, with brown eyes and short black hair. Authorities said Clayton has numerous tattoos covering his upper body (both arms, chest, abdomen, and neck).

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the identification, charging and/or arrest of Clayton. Information may be reported by calling (713) 222-TIPS, submitted online at www.crimestoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. Only tips and calls directly to Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.