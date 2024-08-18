Pasadena transformer fire: Fire mostly out after smoke seen coming from Air Liquide

La Porte Office of Emergency Management officials have released an update following a transformer fire on Sunday afternoon.

According to the La Porte Office of Emergency Management, the transformer fire is located in the 11700 block of Bay Area Boulevard at Air Liquide Bay Port in Pasadena.

Photo of the plant fire in Harris County. (Source; Harris County)

Officials said that as of 6:40 p.m. Sunday, the fire is mostly out.

Authorities said responders are currently addressing hot spots at the facility.

There will be a continued presence of responders in the area until the end of the incident.

Authorities stated that due to the loss of power, the community may notice additional facilities with increased flaring, as a safety control measure.

Harris County Pollution Control is said to be on scene conducting air monitoring to ensure there are no impacts.

This is a breaking news story. We'll keep you up-to-date with the very latest.