Plane slides off runway in Sugar Land after mechanical failure

An investigation is underway after a plane experienced mechanical failure in Sugar Land on Saturday

According to officials, around 3 p.m. a P180 Ferrari small turbojet plane attempted a takeoff at Sugar Land Regional Airport but had a mechanical failure. The plane ended up sliding off the runway.

Eight people were on board, including the pilot, No one was reported injured.

The runway was closed after the incident and the Texas Department of Public Safety was contacted to investigate.