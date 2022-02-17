Pilot hospitalized after small airplane crashes in north Harris County, Sheriff says

Authorities say a pilot was rushed to the hospital after a small airplane crashed in north Harris County Thursday afternoon.

Details are limited as it's an active scene but according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, it happened at David Hooks Memorial Airport on Stuebner Airline near Tomball.

We're told the airplane has heavy damage and the pilot suffered minor injuries but was rushed to the hospital.

No other information was made available, as of this writing, but FOX 26 Houston will continue to update this story as it continues to develop.