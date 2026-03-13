Texas prison officer gets 10-year sentence for smuggling meth behind bars

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The Brief A federal prison guard in Beaumont was sentenced to 10 years for drug smuggling. Authorities found meth, cocaine and synthetic marijuana in his car. Prosecutors say he was supplying illegal drugs inside the prison.



A correctional officer for a federal prison in Texas has been sentenced to 10 years' confinement for smuggling multiple drugs, including meth, into the facility.

Texas prison officer sentenced

Martel Devante Gilliam, 22, of Beaumont, pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and was sentenced to federal prison by U.S. District Judge Marcia A. Crone on Wednesday.

Gilliam, who worked at the Correctional Complex (FCC) in Beaumont, was identified in 2024 as a source of illegal drugs in the prison, the U.S. Attorney's Office, Eastern District of Texas, said in a Friday release.

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On March 8, 2024, a drug sniffing dog alerted to drugs in Gilliam's car at the prison. According to the release, a search of the car found 125 grams of methamphetamine; 28 grams of cocaine; 459 grams of synthetic marijuana; vacuum sealed packages of tobacco and marijuana; $5,700 cash; and a pistol.