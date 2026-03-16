Texas school voucher program hits 200,000 applications, doubling initial capacity before deadline

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The Brief Over 200,000 students have applied for Texas’ new private school voucher program, more than doubling the 90,000 available spots for its first year. State law requires priority access for students with disabilities and low-to-middle-income families because demand for the $1 billion fund has exceeded capacity. The first funding notifications are expected in April.



Applications for Texas’ new private school voucher program, Texas Education Freedom Accounts, have surpassed 200,000 students just before Tuesday’s deadline, according to the Texas Comptroller’s Office.

The high demand far exceeds the number of seats available in the program’s first year.

200,000+ students apply for Texas Education Freedom Accounts

What we know:

Acting Texas Comptroller Kelly Hancock released a statement on Monday that 200,000+ students had applied to the Texas Education Freedom Accounts program as of 10 a.m. on March 16, 2026.

The program was created by the Texas Legislature in 2025 and funded with $1 billion in its inaugural year.

The current number of applicants is more than double the available spots, as it is expected to serve only up to 90,000 students.

Who gets priority? Eligibility, income requirements

Due to the program's first year cap, state law requires officials to prioritize applicants based on factors including disability status and family income if demand exceeds available funding. Priority consideration is given to students with disabilities and families with low- and middle-income households.

The latest total marks a sharp rise from earlier figures released in February.

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How Texas Education Freedom Accounts work

What they're saying:

The Texas Education Freedom Accounts program allows eligible families to use state education funds for approved expenses such as private school tuition, tutoring, textbooks, transportation and certain therapies. Funds are placed in state-managed education savings accounts, and parents’ direct payments to participating schools or approved vendors.

More than 2,200 schools have signed up to participate so far, according to the comptroller’s office. Families do not have to select a school when submitting an application and will have until July 15 to confirm their school choices.

The application process is not first-come, first-served, meaning families who apply before the deadline will receive equal consideration regardless of when they submit their applications.

"Crossing the 200,000-student mark shows just how strongly Texas families are responding to the opportunity for more educational freedom," Hancock said in a statement.

Breakdown of applicant data

By the numbers:

Data released by the comptroller’s office shows the majority of applicants are seeking to attend private schools, with 78% indicating private school enrollment for the 2026–27 school year, while 22% listed homeschooling or other options.

The income breakdown of applicants ranges with about 35% of applicants reporting household income at or below 200% of the federal poverty level. 37% of applicants falling between 200% and 500% of the federal poverty level, and 28% reported income above 500% of the federal poverty level.

Applications cover students across all grade levels, with the largest number coming from early grades. Prekindergarten accounts for about 25,800 applications and kindergarten more than 19,000, while each elementary grade level has roughly 15,000 applications.

When will families receive funding notifications?

What's next:

The comptroller’s office said it will begin reviewing applications once the window closes and expects to send the first funding notifications in April, with families given until mid-July to finalize their education selections for the upcoming school year.