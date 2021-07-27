Pfizer vaccine not as effective against Delta variant, study says

An alarming study finds that Pfizer vaccine is not as effective against the Delta variant.

The two-dose vaccine is the same one that is given to children 12 and up in the United States.

The new study from Israel’s Health Ministry found the overall effectiveness to prevent the Delta variant is 39%. That means of every 100 COVID 19 cases with the Delta variant, the vaccine would have prevented 39 people from getting it.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 26 HOUSTON EMAIL ALERTS

Dr. Michael Chang is a pediatric infectious disease specialist with UTHealth, who explained that we look at studies coming from Israel for two reasons - most of their population is vaccinated and they usually experience the variants before it comes to the United States.

"You really have the situation where you are seeing the variants sooner and seeing them in a highly immunized population, so you can draw conclusions on what your experience is going to be like in your local and region," said Dr. Chang.

FOR THE LATEST NEWS UPDATES, DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 NEWS APP

The study also showed that the two doses of Pfizer have a 91 percent effectiveness in protecting severe cases. Dr. Chang says it’s worth the shot.

Advertisement

"I could not get vaccinated, and I will have whatever risk I have. Or I could get vaccinated and reduce that risk by a known percentage," Dr. Chang said.

