Person taken into custody at Cypress Woods High School after brief lockdown

The Brief Cypress Woods High School was briefly placed on lockdown Tuesday morning. Officials say an unidentified person inside the building was taken into custody. The person was unarmed, school officials say.



Cypress Woods High School was briefly placed on lockdown Tuesday morning due to an unidentified, unarmed person inside the building, school officials say.

What we know:

According to a letter sent to Cypress Woods High School families, the lockdown siren was activated at 10:48 a.m. due to the person in the building.

Officers responded and took him into custody.

The lockdown was lifted at 10:55 a.m. School officials say there was minimal interruption to the school day.

What they're saying:

"We are proud of the quick and calm response of our staff and students. Identification and intervention of possible threats are key components of CFISD’s Safety and Security Action Plan. As always, we remain committed to maintaining a safe school environment for every student and staff member at Cypress Woods High School," the letter reads.

What we don't know:

The identity of the person has not been released. It's unclear what they were doing there or if they are facing any charges.