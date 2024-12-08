Expand / Collapse search

Pedestrian wearing hospital bracelet killed trying to cross US-59

Published  December 8, 2024 9:08am CST
Harris County
FOX 26 Houston
JACINTO CITY, Texas - A 64-year-old pedestrian trying to cross the US-59 Eastex Freeway in northeast Harris County around 1 a.m. died after being hit by a vehicle on Sunday, according to the sheriff's office.

Investigators say the pedestrian was crossing from east to west and was hit by a vehicle traveling southbound.

The driver immediately stopped and was cooperative with investigators. The pedestrian died at the scene.

The name of the victim has not been released, but Harris County officials say he was wearing a hospital band.

The crash is under investigation.

The Source

  • Information in this article is from the Harris County Sheriff's Office.