Pearland signs order requiring face coverings in businesses

Pearland Mayor Tom Reid has signed an order to require face masks in businesses starting on Sunday.

The order, which will remain in effect until July 12, requires face masks to be worn at all businesses by employees and visitors aged 10 years or older.

RELATED: Harris Co. mandatory mask order goes into effect

Failure to comply with this order could result in a fine for the business up to $1,000 for each violation.

Currently, there is not a facemask order for Brazoria County.

RELATED: Fort Bend County issues mask order for businesses

Advertisement

RELATED: Galveston issues order requiring face coverings in businesses

Several counties have already passed orders including Harris, Fort Bend, Chambers, and the city of Galveston.