In a focused operation, authorities executed a search warrant at a home in Pearland, resulting in the arrest of two individuals and the seizure of illegal drugs on June 7.

Patrick Jackson and Juan Ramirez were arrested and taken to the Brazoria County Jail. Jackson faces charges for manufacturing or delivering controlled substances, while Ramirez is charged with possession of a controlled substance.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ (Photo: Brazoria County Sheriff's Office)

During the search at the 7000 block of Lester Drive, the Brazoria County Narcotics Task Force, along with the Criminal Investigation Division and Special Response Team, confiscated a notable amount of drugs, including approximately 41 grams of methamphetamine, 1 gram of Xanax, and 5 grams of marijuana. Items such as scales and packaging materials found at the scene suggested that the drugs were intended for distribution.