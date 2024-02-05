The Pearland Police Department has arrested and indicted five men for their involvement in organized crime related to "jugging" offenses. Authorities say these crimes predominantly targeted elderly individuals withdrawing cash from banks.

Throughout October and November 2023, the PPD responded to six reported "jugging" incidents within the city limits. Victims were trailed and either robbed or had their vehicles burglarized, resulting in the loss of their withdrawn funds.

The Brazoria County District Attorney's Office has apprehended and indicted the following individuals on charges of Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity: Dennerick Crew, 34; Damien West, 19; Darise Booker, 31; Howard Glaze,32; and Christopher Eugene, 20.

The Special Investigations Unit of the Pearland Police Department pursued leads and conducted an extensive investigation, identifying suspects and gathering sufficient probable cause for their arrest. The Pearland Police Department appreciates its law enforcement partners, including the Houston Police Department, the Department of Public Safety, and the Harris County Sheriff's Office, for their invaluable assistance throughout the investigation.

These individuals are suspected of involvement in numerous "jugging" offenses across the Houston area. If you believe this group may have targeted you, authorities urge you to contact the Pearland Police Department via email at crimetips@pearlandtx.gov.

