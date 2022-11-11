Passenger shoots driver of the truck he's in while trying to shoot at another driver

article

A road rage incident near northwest Houston led to a shooting where one man was injured.

Harris County Sherriff Ed Gonzalaz reported that a road rage incident involving two vehicles started near the Tollway Service Road at Clay Road and ended at the 5000 block of Kleinbrook.

MORE STORIES IN CRIME AND PUBLIC SAFETY

Sheriff Gonzalez says there were two men in a truck when the passenger reached across the driver and fired shots toward the other car. However, he ended up accidentally shooting the hand of the driver of the truck he was in.

SHOOTING Hernandez Govan indicted for Young Dolph's murder, father of rapper Lotta Cash Desto killed in Houston

All individuals have been detained according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office and the driver was taken to a hospital in fair condition. The driver of the other car was not injured.

HCSO is reportedly investigating.