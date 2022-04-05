Pasadena police warning citizens about attempted kidnappings of young girls

article

Pasadena police are warning citizens about a man who has been trying to lure young girls into his car.

Officials said it’s happened at least three different times so far.

MORE PASADENA NEWS

The first two instances occurred near Red Bluff and Preston where the man asked them for directions and said to come closer and says he can’t hear you.

That’s when he showed a gun and threatened them.

MORE CRIME AND PUBLIC SAFETY

The same thing happened to a girl in Deer Park as well.

Advertisement

The man is said to be driving a dark gray, 4-door sedan, possibly a Honda Civic with black rims and a sunroof.