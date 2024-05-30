Five people were taken to the hospital after a Pasadena police chase ended in a crash, officials say.

The chase ended in a single-vehicle crash near East Orem Drive and Telephone Road around 12:45 a.m. Thursday.

A Pasadena police chase ends in a crash.

Police say the incident began about 10 minutes before near Spencer Highway. According to police, officers spotted a vehicle that had been reported stolen and attempted to initiate a traffic stop.

The driver evaded until losing control, and the car flipped onto its roof, police say.

Police say five people were in the vehicle, and they were all taken to the hospital. The extent of their injuries is not known at this time.

The crash is under investigation.