With the Houston area experiencing record-high temperatures, Pasadena is asking residents to conserve water.

The City of Pasadena has asked residents to restrict their water usage amid the ongoing excessive heat wave.

According to the city, residents are asked to limit their outdoor water use from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m.

Homes with addresses ending in even numbers are asked to limit outdoor water use to even calendar days and homes with addresses ending in odd numbers are asked to limit outdoor water use to odd calendar days.

The request to voluntarily conserve water and reduce nonessential water usage will be in place until conditions improve, the city said.

Residents should immediately report waterline breaks to the Mayor's Action Line 713-475-5555.

