Parents say home-schooling is becoming their only option with local districts not offering virtual learning

Home-schooling is becoming the choice for many parents as school districts are set to welcome thousands of kids back next week.

Parents from Fort Bend and Houston Independent School Districts are asking for the continuation of virtual learning or to put into place a mask requirement. Fort Bend ISD has told FOX 26, their hands are tied due to lack of funding.

The school held two special meetings Wednesday, starting the first meeting by opening the floor to public comment. It was the first time worried parents were able to voice their concerns about the upcoming school year, face-to-face.

The district’s superintendent spoke briefly to the group, saying she will be meeting with other regional superintendents to discuss the issue Thursday.

"With all the kids under 12 not vaccinated, we are seriously scared," said Nan Chi, a FBISD parent. "A lot of parents have already dropped their kids out of school, just out of the concern and that’s not the situation we want to see."

The school board is being asked to either push back the first day of class or have virtual learning as an option. Many parents are also asking for the school to put in place a mask requirement, even if that means being fined.

"The safety of my kids is my top priority above anything," said Chi.

FOX 26 spoke with parents in the Houston school district Wednesday, they too have started a petition asking for the continuation of virtual learning. They say at least until a vaccine for those 12 years and younger is available.

Houston ISD has released how the district will be approaching this upcoming school year through its ‘Get Set Go Plan’. The district has laid out, virtual learning will not be offered and masks are strongly encouraged in schools, but not required.

"What they have laid out was basically it’s more or less the parents' responsibility to protect the kid, the school would be only doing so much," said Sachin Kalatrakkal, HISD Parent.

For other parents, they are strongly opposed to the mask requirement.

"Either go virtual or go face-to-face," said Kim Swenson, another FBISD parent. "The masks they don’t work unless you’re going to the N—95."