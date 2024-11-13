Parents question stability at Harvard Elementary, HISD following principal's sudden departure

A recent leadership change at Harvard Elementary School in Houston has left many parents questioning the direction of their school and the ongoing changes in the principal's office.

On Tuesday, the Houston Independent School District confirmed that the newly appointed principal, Sharon Pe Benito, would not be assuming her role at the school, citing extensive online bullying. This marks the latest in a series of principal changes within HISD, following the state takeover of the district earlier this year.

Pe Benito was set to replace Dr. Shelby Calabrese, who was placed on leave in early October. The reasons for Calabrese's departure remain unclear. HISD officials have not provided further details regarding her leave, but staff from the district's central division reported that Pe Benito was targeted by social media bullying after her appointment.

Katie Pearson, a parent of a Harvard Elementary student, expressed frustration with the situation, suggesting that the negative attention was fueled by the release of private emails.

"I think it's a really ridiculous take," said Pearson. "It was parents reacting to legally obtained emails that were quite embarrassing. You have to be accountable for what you write in an email."

The controversy surrounding Pe Benito's departure prompted local advocacy group Community Voices for Public Education (CVPE) to file a public records request for email correspondence between Pe Benito and HISD Superintendent Mike Miles. According to the records, Pe Benito had expressed support for the changes being implemented in the district, including the expansion of Non-NES (Non-Established Schools) to NES (New Education System) schools, a key part of the district's reform efforts. The correspondence dates back to June 2023.

In the wake of Pe Benito's departure, Dr. Stefanie Spencer has been appointed as the interim principal at Harvard Elementary. Parents had the opportunity to meet with Dr. Spencer and share their concerns during a meeting held Wednesday evening at Harvard.

Holly Sothen, a volunteer with the school’s PTA, voiced her desire for greater clarity on the school’s future.

"I would like to understand what our principal intends to do with our school in the first 90 days... as well as the rest of the year that she's here with us."

During the meeting, parents expressed cautious optimism about Dr. Spencer’s leadership, and gave their support for the time she will be at Harvard.

Despite the uncertainty surrounding who will lead, parents made it clear that they expect the district and superintendent to engage more with the community.

"What we would like to see from the board and the superintendent is to start listening to us," said Sothen. "To help us understand where there are changes and when those changes need to be made. It's our kids, and our community."