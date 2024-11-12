Houston ISD Harvard Elementary Principal "no longer willing to serve" following social media bullying

An elementary school principal at Harvard Elementary School is "no longer willing to serve," according to a statement sent to parents by the Houston Independent School District.

According to the statement, Sharon Pe Benito "is no longer willing to serve as the Harvard Elementary principal.

Get news, weather and so much more on the new FOX LOCAL app

Officials said even though she had accepted the Harvard Elementary Principal position last week, after extensive bullying on social media, she determined the job was no longer in her personal or professional best interest.

Sharon Pe Benito

As a result, school officials said Dr. Stefanie Spencer will be appointed as the interim principal of Harvard Elementary for the remainder of the academic year.

According to the release, "Dr. Stefanie Spencer is pleased to join the Harvard Elementary school community as the interim principal for the remainder of the 2024-2025 school year. Dr. Spencer joins the team from the HISD Leadership and Strategic Initiatives Office where she had most recently served as campus support for schools throughout Houston ISD in the areas of high-quality instruction and systems. A veteran principal, Dr. Spencer has served as a building principal at the early childhood, elementary and middle school level in Goose Creek CISD and Spring Branch ISD for a total of eighteen years. In 2017, she was named Principal of the Year in SBISD at the elementary level and in 2022, she was a finalist at the secondary level in SBISD. She lives nearby Harvard Elementary School and calls the same neighborhood as Harvard families do home. She is eager to work hand in hand with the parents of Harvard to support teachers and students to have a successful school year during this transitional period."

Officials said District leadership will be meeting with the PTA Executive Committee on Wednesday morning. Additionally, on Wednesday November 13 from 5:30 to 6:30 pm, District Leadership will join Dr. Spencer to meet Harvard families, solicit feedback, and answer questions. Molly Lashway, the new Assistant Principal, will also be at tomorrow’s meet and greet as planned.