Houston parents claim 1-year-old sustained second degree burns at daycare

Jasmine & Travis Bowie are looking for answers after they found a 2nd degree burn on their one-year-old's foot.

They say on April 27, they picked up their child from "Children Are Our Future" daycare on Sabo Road in Houston.

Jasmine says she noticed her daughter acting odd, "I knew True was in pain, she was screaming, crying at the tops of her lungs, I knew something was wrong with her," she said.

She says then she saw the large blister on her daughter's foot and took her to urgent care.

"We both were kind of frustrated, but we tried to hold our composure, we just want to get to the bottom of it," said Travis.

They say they asked the daycare director for footage from that day, but have yet to receive it. They called police and filed a report.

Houston Police and Texas Department of Family Services both confirm they are investigating the incident.

"If I could sum it up in a few words I would say this whole situation has been heartbreaking. I just want to know what happened to my daughter? What happened at that daycare," said Jasmine.

FOX 26 went to the daycare and made contact with the director. She says she is aware of the DFPS investigation and does not want to comment until it is concluded.

Texas Health and Human Services data shows that the daycare has been permitted in the Houston location since 2021. Records indicate there have been 10 deficiencies found at the daycare during that time, but all of them were resolved by the daycare.

"For anybody bringing their child to daycare, pay attention to the signs," said Jasmine.

This is an ongoing investigation for both HPD and DFPS, no charges have been filed in the case.

If you want to look into the background of a daycare, Texas Health and Human Services has a search tool that allows you to see data including employee information, deficiencies filed and the permit status of the establishment.

