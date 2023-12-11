Parent to Parent: The holiday tradition of 'Elf on the Shelf'

One holiday tradition is not only gaining popularity, but it is also increasing the stress level for many parents. Elf on the Shelf can get out of control if you let it with social media.

Parents spend hundreds of dollars on supplies for elaborate sets and props for this elf.

It’s a commitment, at least 25 days of different sets, different ideas, but the holidays and this tradition don’t have to be that stressful.

The concept is a Christmas tradition that involves a special Scout Elf assigned to report back to Santa throughout December. They're always in a different place with a new message for you.

"It really helps my kids just get it together in the morning. You know as a mom how crazy mornings can be and this makes it 50% easier just because they are in such a good mood and everything is so much better seeing Elfie," said Tasha Dalal, a parent of two girls.

The elves can get very elaborate and cause pressure among parents, but Tasha keeps it simple.

"It probably takes me five minutes a day. Not more than that. I get a lot of ideas from social media or just randomly looking through my house. I don’t make a lot of stuff," she said.

It's a commitment that Brianna Griff has made the decision not to do.

"I am the only one in my family that doesn’t do Elf on the Shelf. Even my parents have an Elf on the Shelf. I think it is a really cute idea, I think it is a great way to add magic to the holidays," said Griff. "For me Elf on the Shelf is not feasible. I work full time and I have freelancing jobs as well, and I am a single mom. I know myself very well so if I try to do Elf on the Shelf, I know I would go above and beyond and stress myself out."

So whatever the tradition may be, parents remember you don’t have to do it.

"I know it’s a complete cliché to say put your oxygen mask on first, but that is what you have to do or you become burnt out, I am much more irritable and shorter with my children. I’m just not the mom I want to be unless I am in a good space myself," said Griff.