Coughs, colds, RSV driving upward trends in respiratory illnesses

Coughs, colds and RSV are driving the upward trend of respiratory illnesses in kids nationwide and that includes in the Houston area.

"It is full in the offices. This is our season with pediatricians. There are so many respiratory illnesses with RSV, we have been seeing RSV all year long before it was more seasonal, and now it’s all year long. Also, there’s all kinds of cough and cold viruses going around," said Dr. Krisine O’Connor, pediatrician for UT Health Houston.

SUGGESTED: City of Houston proposes nine ordinance changes to end high water bills

Recently, the FDA said they don’t recommend over-the-counter medicines for cough and cold symptoms in children younger than 2. That’s because it could cause serious and potentially life-threatening side effects. There are other alternatives for parents.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, and Vizio!

"We are going back to the basics. So eating well, prevention, and if they are sick, it is saline suction, and I know we talked that it is a little bit of a struggle doing it on the kids. Humidifier, and for kids over 12 months, you can do honey, which is a natural cough suppressant," said O’Connor.