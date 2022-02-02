Parent to Parent: Teen suicide prevention

Getting help for mental health is getting harder because the demand is so high, and that’s one of the reasons three local siblings are taking to social media to help.



It’s a platform many health experts attribute to influencing suicide-related behavior.

Parent to Parent: Kids and the Covid vaccine



"We try to reach out on social media and encourage kids. We try to reach out as best as we can," said Claudia Luna, an 11th grader at North Shore Senior High School.



She and her two brothers started HASH- Houston’s Anti Suicide Squad.



"Trying to motivate people, to stop suicide, and just to keep going and that they are not alone," said Claudia. "In school, I see a lot of people, they go through a lot, but they don’t say anything about it. They will like tell other people that they know, but they won’t really speak up and change anything about it."

Parent to Parent: The best parenting style



"I personally have a couple of friends who have tried attempting it. I have tried to get them as much help as I can," said Manuel Luna, an 8th grader at North Shore Middle School.



According to the CDC, suicide is the second leading cause of death among youth aged 15-24.



"I just really hope to get the message out there and try to help as many people as they can themselves," said Xavier Luna, a junior at North Shore Senior High School. "There’s a lot of people I know from jobs, working, and people at school. Teachers and adults. Everybody. One thing you have to see is that you are not alone. You should be able to talk and open up to people."



Their motivation comes from a family incident, their mother spoke to us about it.



"I did lose my brother from suicide. My daughter was only four years old, and my youngest son was only four months old at the time. We went through tough times," said Su Luna. "I do have several counselors and teachers on my social media platforms, so if there’s one kid that needs help, I try to see what school they go to, and that way they can get their help from their school."

Parent to parent: How to combat parental burnout and feel rejuvenated



These are small steps the Luna's are taking to provide support to so many in need.



Houston’s Anti Suicide Squad can be found on Instagram @houstons_anti_suicide_squad



If you are struggling with suicidal thoughts or emotional distress, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 is available 24 hours a day with translators speaking about 150 languages.