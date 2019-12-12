Papa John's Houston to donate profits to Sgt. Brewster's family

Papa John's Houston is joining Papa John's locations in Pearland to honor fallen Houston Police Sgt. Christopher Brewster.

Sgt. Brewster, 32, was gunned down over the weekend evening while responding to a domestic violence call on Houston's east side.

Two Papa John's locations in Pearland donated all of their profits from Wednesday, Dec. 11 to the family of Sgt. Brewster.

Papa John’s Houston will be donating profits from your online orders to the family of Sergeant Brewster next Tuesday, Dec. 17, Wednesday, Dec. 18, and Thursday, Dec. 19.

Customers wishing to donate have to order online from any Greater Houston-area Papa John’s location and use promo code: HOUSTONCARES.

Just a couple months ago Papa John's held another donation for the family of fallen Deputy Sandeep Dhaliwal, who was also killed in the line of duty. The outpouring of support was so great that they extended the donation event to a few days.

Papa John’s Houston is asking customers to be mindful of potentially higher wait times due to the overwhelming support for Sgt. Brewster and his family.