HPD sergeant killed in east Houston shooting, suspect in custody

A Houston police officer has been shot in the 7400 block of Avenue I in east Houston, and has died. He was transported to Memorial Hermann Hospital.

32-year-old Sgt. Christopher Brewster was pronounced dead at 6:29 p.m.

Chief Art Acevedo confirmed that HPD has recovered a second firearm believed to have been tossed by the suspect. The chief also confirmed that Sgt. Brewster was in fact wearing his bulletproof vest.

At 5:47 p.m. a domestic violence call came from the 7400 block of Avenue I with the victim reporting a male in possession of two firearms. Police arrived minutes later to find that the victim and suspect were not at the location. Sgt. Brewster spotted them walking along Avenue L and moved to make contact with them.

Upon exiting his vehicle, he came under fire from a sole male suspect, who fired multiple rounds. Sgt. Brewster pulled his weapon and relayed suspect information to other officers before being taken by ambulance.

The suspect in custody has been identified as 25-year-old Arturo Solis, who was armed with a semi-automatic pistol. He has a criminal history, including an assault charge in 2015 for assaulting a family member. His entire record can be seen below.

Police have shut down the area near Fannin and Main. Take alternate routes at this time.

This is a developing story.