Funeral service today for Houston Sgt. Christopher Brewster

Family, friends and members of the community will gather today to remember Houston Police Sgt. Christopher Brewster.

Sgt. Brewster, 32, was fatally shot while responding to a domestic violence call in east Houston on Saturday.

A funeral service will be held for Sgt. Brewster today. The service will be held at 10 a.m. at Grace Church Houston, located at 14505 Gulf Fwy, Houston, TX 77034.

Yesterday, hundreds attended a visitation for Sgt. Brewster at Sagemont Church.

Sgt. Brewster graduated from the Houston Police Department Academy in November 2010. In his nine years of service, he was assigned to Southeast Patrol, Gang Division, and Major Offenders Division. He promoted to Sergeant in February 2019 and was assigned to Eastside Patrol.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Assist The Officer Foundation – Houston at www.assisttheofficer.com.

