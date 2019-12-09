Funeral and visitation details for Sgt. Chris Brewster released

article

The funeral service and visitation details for Houston Police Sergeant Christopher Brewster were announced on Monday.

The visitation will take place at Sagemont Church, located at 11300 S. Sam Houston Pkwy E, Houston, TX 77089 on Wednesday, December 11, from 5-8 p.m. His funeral service will be held at Grace Church Houston, located at 14505 Gulf Fwy, Houston, TX 77034 on December 12 at 10 a.m.

On Saturday at about 5:45 p.m., Sergeant Brewster, 32, was responding to a domestic violence call on Houston's east side when he was fatally shot.

Sgt. Brewster graduated from the Houston Police Department Academy in November 2010. In his nine years of service, he was assigned to Southeast Patrol, Gang Division, and Major Offenders Division. He promoted to Sergeant in February 2019 and was assigned to Eastside Patrol.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Assist The Officer Foundation – Houston at www.assisttheofficer.com.

Houston police will update the public as details become finalized.

