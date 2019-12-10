Houston City Hall lit blue to honor fallen Houston Police Sgt. Christ Brewster

The city of Houston is honoring fallen Houston Police Sergeant Christopher Brewster in a bright way.

Beginning on Monday at dusk, the lights of City Hall and other locations will shine blue in Sgt. Brewster's memory.

READ MORE: HPD sergeant killed in east Houston shooting, suspect in custody

"Sgt. Brewster was a shining example of relational policing in the City of Houston. His death is heartbreaking for his family and all citizens," Mayor Sylvester Turner said. "By shining a blue light on city hall and other areas of Houston, we will also shine a light on Sgt. Brewster's service and sacrifice. I ask people to continue praying for his immediate family and for his law enforcement family."

WATCH: HPOU president discusses violence against law enforcement

Sgt. Brewster, 32, was gunned down Saturday evening while responding to a domestic violence call in east Houston.

A visitation for Sgt. Brewster will be held on Wednesday and a planned funeral service is scheduled at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 12. HPD will release additional details about the memorial and service.

Advertisement

MORE: Funeral and visitation details for Sgt. Chris Brewster released