Houston City Hall lit blue to honor fallen Houston Police Sgt. Christ Brewster

Published 
Houston
Houston City Hall lights up blue for Sgt. Brewster

Houston City Hall is lit up in blue in honor of Houston Police Sgt. Chris Brewster, who was killed while responding to a domestic violence call.

HOUSTON - The city of Houston is honoring fallen Houston Police Sergeant Christopher Brewster in a bright way.

Beginning on Monday at dusk, the lights of City Hall and other locations will shine blue in Sgt. Brewster's memory.

"Sgt. Brewster was a shining example of relational policing in the City of Houston. His death is heartbreaking for his family and all citizens," Mayor Sylvester Turner said. "By shining a blue light on city hall and other areas of Houston, we will also shine a light on Sgt. Brewster's service and sacrifice. I ask people to continue praying for  his immediate family and for his law enforcement family."

Sgt. Brewster, 32, was gunned down Saturday evening while responding to a domestic violence call in east Houston.

A visitation for Sgt. Brewster will be held on Wednesday and a planned funeral service is scheduled at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 12. HPD will release additional details about the memorial and service.

