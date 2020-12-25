Pancho Claus leads toy drive, helps to raise thousands for kids in Houston's East End

Donning his signature red zoot suit and aboard a lowrider, Pancho Claus brought joy and presents to kids in Houston's East End.

"It's a beautiful day. We've got some beautiful lowriders from Estilo de Vida Car Club," said Richard Reyes, better known as Pancho Claus.

For about 40 years, Reyes has led an annual Christmas toy drive.

This year, he says he had no corporate sponsors.

Instead, the community raised nearly $70,000 to buy thousands of gifts.

"You go to our website and you see who is the sponsor. It says major sponsor, 'our community' because our community really came out.

Not only with the GoFundMe, but with volunteering and coming over here to sort toys and businesses that put toy boxes at their business," Reyes explained.

He no stranger to challenges. He survived multiple heart attacks.

He is thankful for life's opportunity to keep Pancho Claus going for another season.

While giving out presents is important, he adds the bigger message he hopes to send is to look after your neighbor in any way you can.

"During this pandemic, we need to take care of each other," he said.