Owner of Colony Ridge responds to claims the community northeast of Houston is haven for illegal immigrants

Colony Ridge, a community of about 40,000 in Liberty County, is mired in controversy. Some lawmakers claim Mexican drug cartels control parts of it.

Colony Ridge is not new. It's been around since 2011.

SUGGESTED: Houston Astros win ALDS against Minnesota Twins, will face Texas Rangers in ALCS

But some fringe conspiracy theories and remarks from the governor have thrust it into the spotlight.

"To put a negative twist on it is a little uncalled for," said Trey Harris, co-owner of Colony Ridge.

Lately, Colony Ridge has had nothing but negative press.

In total, it's 33,000 acres. 10,000 developed with about 40,000 people calling it home.

Right wing conspiracy theories call it Americas' largest illegal immigrant community. There's even claims Mexican drug cartels control parts of it.

Governor Greg Abbott wants lawmakers to investigate Colony Ridge during this special legislative session.

"We're going to have legislative hearings that will surface the information, about whether or not those are true or not, and what we can do to stop it," the Governor said on Fox and Friends.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku and Google Android TV!

"I think it's kind of funny if you want to know the truth," Harris said. "We've been doing the same thing forever and now all of a sudden it's newsworthy. You got me."

Trey Harris says the overwhelming majority of Colony Ridge property owners are U.S. citizens.

"A very small percentage of our customers, that may perhaps be undocumented, and they're status here is questionable," he said.

Harris says he's giving low-income families an opportunity to be homeowners. He sells the property and the buyer builds the home.

Harris says he requires two forms of ID, a down payment usually around $500, and a good U.S. address. He says he doesn't ask for a social security number, which he says is not required by law.

What does Harris think about all the negative comments from lawmakers?

"I think they've never been to my neighborhood, and I don't have any idea what they're talking about," he said. "They've listened to somebody who is misinformed, and they believe the lies they were told."