ALDS Game 4: Houston Astros vs. Minnesota Twins Score

It's another big game tonight for the Houston Astros as Game 4 of the American League Division Series takes place in Minnesota against the Twins.

The Astros currently lead the best of five series, 2-1 and can lock up an American League Championship Series matchup with the Texas Rangers, who defeated the Baltimore Orioles on Tuesday night and completed the sweep.

If the Astros are unable to get the win tonight, the ALDS will return to H-Town for a pivotal Game 5 at Minute Maid Park with first pitch scheduled for 7:03 p.m.

If you're unable to catch the game on TV, we'll be providing live updates of the game here throughout the night.

Let's go Astros!!

GAME START

In the top of the first inning, Jose Altuve grounded to Twins shortstop Carlos Correa who made the play at first base. Alex Bregman flew out to center field. Yordan Alvarez flies out to left field. It's a one-two-three inning. Headed to the bottom of the first.

BOTTOM OF FIRST INNING

In the bottom of the first inning, Houston Astros pitcher Jose Urquidy is on the mound as he settles in against Edouard Julien. Julien knocks a rope to center field and the ball bounces off the back wall and is now on second base. Jorge Polanco knocks a ball straight to Jeremy Pena, catches the ball for the out, and makes the tag out for Julien. Two away.

Royce Lewis knocks a 398-foot home run to left field. Twins now lead 1-0.

The next batter, Max Kepler pops out to shortstop, ending the first inning. Twins lead 1-0.

TOP SECOND

In the top of the second inning, Kyle Tucker leads off, who strikes out swinging. Abreu steps in and swings at the first pitch, pops it up, and the play is made in foul territory. Two away. Michael Brantley steps in and knocks a 399-foot home run to right field tying the game 1-1.

McCormick steps in and hits a line drive that bounced off Ryan, and Correa fell to the ground to make the play but wasn't able to fully complete the throw to first base. Pena steps in and grounds out to end the inning. On to the bottom of the second inning, score tied 1-1.

BOTTOM SECOND

In the bottom of the second inning, Carlos Correa was called out on strikes while Ryan Jeffers struck out swinging. Willi Castro also struck out swinging. It's a one-two-three inning for the Astros. Score remains tied at 1-1. Headed to the third inning.

TOP THIRD

Brock Stewart is replacing Joe Ryan as pitcher for the Twins as Maldonado steps in. Maldonado is called out on strikes. Jose Altuve grounds to Correa who makes the play at first base. Alex Bregman steps in and flies out to deep center field. Score remains 1-1.

BOTTOM THIRD

In the bottom of the third inning, Donovan Solano steps in against Urquidy. Solano strikes out swinging. Michael A. Taylor strikes out swinging. Edouard Julien steps in and walks. Jorge Polanco steps in and grounds to Altuve, who makes the play at first base. Score remains tied at 1-1.

TOP FOURTH

In the top of the fourth inning, Caleb Thielbar is replaying Brock Stewart as pitcher for the Twins. Yordan Alvarez steps in a hits a line drive to right center field for a single. Kyle Tucker steps in who strikes out swinging. Abreu steps in and crushes a home run to right center field with a 424-foot home run. Astros take the lead, 3-1.

The next batter, Michael Brantley flies out to right field. And with that the Twins are going to the bullpen. Chris Paddack will be replacing Caleb Thielbar as pitcher for the Twins. Chas McCormick steps in and gets a base hit through the hole in the left infield. Jeremy Pena steps in and flies out to deep right field. Astros lead 3-1 going to the bottom of the fourth.

BOTTOM FOURTH

In the bottom of the fourth inning, Royce Lewis grounds out to shallow left field and Alex Bregman makes a huge play!

The next batter, Max Kepler flies out to right center field. Carlos Correa steps in and flies out to deep center field. Moving to the top of the fifth, Astros still lead 3-1.

TOP FIFTH

In the top of the fifth inning, Martin Maldonado steps in and strikes out swinging. Altuve once again grounds to Carlos Correa, who made the play at first base. Alex Bregman struck out looking. Astros lead remains 3-1.

BOTTOM FIFTH

In the bottom of the fifth, Jeffers leads off for the Twins and flies out to McCormick in center field. Castro steps in and flies out to shallow right field. Donovan Solano who strikes out swinging. Headed to the sixth inning.

TOP SIXTH

In the top of the sixth inning, Yordan Alvarez leads off and strikes out swinging. Kyle Tucker is called out on strikes. Abreu flies out in shallow foul territory. One-two-three inning for the Twins. Score remains 3-1 Astros.

BOTTOM SIXTH

In the bottom of the sixth inning, Michael A. Taylor steps in and grounds out to shallow infield. Edouard Julien, who knocks a 366-foot home run to left field. Score now 3-2 Astros.

The next batter, Polanco, steps in and knocks a ball deep to right field and the play is made. The Astros are now going to the bullpen and Hector Neris will replace Urquidy. Royce Lewis is walked and Max Kepler is called out on strikes. That ends the inning. Score now 3-2 Astros.

TOP SEVENTH

In the top of the seventh inning, the Twins go to the bullpen again and call in Griffin Jax to replace Chris Paddack. Michael Brantley leads off for the Astros and strikes out swinging.