The Eastex Fire Department responded to reports of a fire in Humble Tuesday night. An outside fire spread to a house at 6118 Laramie Street around 11:50 p.m.

The firefighters arrived to find the house engulfed in flames. Two additional tankers and water tenders were dispatched to assist in the firefighting efforts after a full 1st alarm response was initiated.

EFD says it took about 40 minutes to control the fire. There have been no reports of injuries.

Harris County Fire Marshal's Office (HCFMO) is investigating the fire's cause and origin.

