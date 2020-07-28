ONLY ON FOX: Wife spends every night praying outside of husband’s hospital window

A woman from Tomball has vowed to be by her husband’s side every day while he lies in a coma battling the Coronavirus, even if she must stay outside the hospital and pray from the street.

Michelle Gutierrez tells us her daily routine “First thing I do at 7 p.m., I send him a text to let him know that I kept my promise that I’m going to be here praying for him.”

Gutierrez has kept that promise coming every day for the last 2 weeks to pray outside of her husband’s hospital window while listening to spiritual music for inspiration. She tells us the last 3 weeks her husband has been in intensive care has been rough on her and their family.

“Not being able to be by his side, letting him know hey honey I’m right here supporting you, and I know even though he is in a coma I think that if I was there he can still hear me," said Gutierrez.

Michelle and David Gutierrez will be married for 10 years in September. He tested positive for COVID-19 a few weeks ago. Despite having no underlying conditions his symptoms were severe enough to land him in the ICU at Saint Luke’s in the Woodlands.

Doctors told Michelle that inducing a coma was the best thing they could do to save David’s life. She is hoping that when David finally wakes up, he will see her messages to him from the last couple of weeks. She is aware that many others are in the same position as she is, and hopes that they can find inspiration from her story.

“Don’t lose hope, don’t lose hope and don’t lose fate," Gutierrez said.