24-year-old found dead after birthday; Man charged with murder out on bond

Eric Sembera is charged with fentanyl murder in the poisoning of 24-year-old Erica Russell.

On August 4, Erica was found dead in her Tomball apartment. Records say Sembera offered her fentanyl while they were celebrating her birthday.

The records say Sembera admitted to police he had a fentanyl addiction and disclosed what the drug was to Erica, but her family doesn't buy it.

"I still believe to this day if she knew it was fentanyl she would have never done it," her stepmother Cassandra Russell said.

Erica's mom, Denise Russel, says that Erica moved to Texas recently and was excited to start her new job and life.

"She shined everywhere she went. She had a magnetic personality and people were just drawn to her," she said.

She says she worked hard, got her own apartment, and was sober for three months in solidarity with her father.

"This person convinced her somehow to do this drug one time," said Cassandra.

Court records state that Sembera told investigators Erica did not drink the night of her death.

"My daughter was amazing, and this one night, she spent with this person, ended everything," said Denise.

They got the call that Erica didn't show up to work, and after a welfare check, learned of her passing.

"She goes, ‘Erica’s gone, I'm so sorry to tell you.' They found her in her apartment and she died, I was screaming," said Denise.

Sembera was arrested on November 28 and the same day he posted his $100,000 bond.

"I am sick to my stomach. I am so disappointed in the system and how they let him out," said Denise.

Court records show Sembera's girlfriend was also charged with possession in the case. His next court date is set for March 2025.