16-year-old charged with murder in Office City Drive shooting in Houston

A second juvenile suspect has been arrested and charged with murder for his involvement in a deadly shooting on Oct. 20, according to the Houston Police Department.

The 16-year-old's identity can not be released by law enforcement since they are a juvenile.

Another suspect, 17-year-old Juan Vasquez, was also arrested and charged with murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, said Houston police.

Juan Vasquez (Courtesy of Houston Police Department)

According to investigators, officers were called to 7575 Office City Drive for a shooting at an apartment complex where they found 24-year-old Brayan Rodriguez Baltodano unresponsive in a vehicle. He had at least one gunshot wound and was pronounced dead by paramedics.

Vasquez was determined to be a suspect and was arrested on Nov. 13. Further investigation found the juvenile was also a suspect and was arrested on Tuesday.