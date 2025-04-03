Houston: Victim identified in deadly North Loop shooting; $5K reward for information

The Brief The shooting happened on February 26, 2025, at about 6:30 p.m. Jose Hurtado was struck by gunfire while driving and struck a highway barrier. Police believe this was tied to another shooting that happened shortly after. Crime Stoppers may offer up to $5,000 for information leading to any arrests.



A man has been identified as the victim of a deadly February shooting on Houston's North Loop Freeway. Crime Stoppers is offering up to $5,000 for information on any suspects.

Shooting on North Loop Freeway

What we know:

The shooting happened on Wednesday, February 26, in the 3800 block of North Loop East near Highway 69. When police arrived, they said they saw a truck that appeared to have struck a highway.

According to Crime Stoppers, Jose Antonio Hurtado was hit by gunfire while he was driving his Chevrolet Silverado. He suffered critical injuries and died at the scene.

Jose Antonio Hurtado (Courtesy of family and Crime Stoppers)

While investigating that scene, detectives learned about another vehicle that was possibly related to the North Loop shooting.

That second vehicle was found in the 5100 block of Langley Road. Police say the driver suffered from at least one gunshot wound, but his injuries were not life-threatening.

What we don't know:

No suspects have been identified.

The motive behind the shootings is not clear, and it hasn't been confirmed if they are connected.

Information wanted

What you can do:

Crime Stoppers may offer up to $5,000 for information leading to any arrests.

Any tipsters can report anonymously by doing one of the following:

Call 713-222-8477 Go to www.crime-stoppers.org Use the Crime Stoppers mobile app

All tipsters remain anonymous. Only tips and calls DIRECTLY TO Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.