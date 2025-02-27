North Houston: Deadly North Loop shooting possibly related to Langley Road shooting, police say
HOUSTON - Houston police are investigating two shootings that may be related to one another, including a deadly shooting on the North Loop Freeway.
Two shootings
What we know:
The first shooting was reported at about 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday in the 3800 block of North Loop East. The case was initially reported as a crash, but was later upgraded to a shooting.
When the police arrived, they say they saw a truck that appeared to have struck a highway barrier.
A male was found in the driver's seat suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He was later pronounced dead at the scene.
While investigating that scene, detectives learned about another vehicle that was possibly related to the initial shooting. That second vehicle was found at about 7:20 p.m. in the 5100 block of Langley Road.
Police say the driver of the second vehicle was also suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He was sent to a hospital and is expected to recover.
What we don't know:
None of the victims have been identified, and police have not named any suspects.
It's also not clear if or how the two shootings are connected.
Information wanted
What you can do:
Anyone with information on either of these incidents can call one of the following:
- HPD Homicide Division: 713-308-3600
- Crime Stoppers: 713-222-TIPS (8477)
The Source: Houston Police Department