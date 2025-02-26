Houston crime: Man found dead inside vehicle on North Loop

The Brief Houston police are on the scene investigating after a man was found dead inside a vehicle. The call was initially for an accident/crash, but was later upgraded to a shooting. HPD Homicide is on the scene investigating.



The interchange ramp from Loop 610 North Eastbound to Highway 69 northbound is closed after a man was found dead inside his vehicle.

What we know:

The Houston Police Department said they received a call for an accident/crash at 3800 North Loop East around 6:30 p.m. That call was later upgraded to a shooting.

Source: Houston Transtar

Houston Police Department Homicide has confirmed a man was found shot and died inside a vehicle.

What we don't know:

It's unclear of the victim's age or identity as a result of the incident.

It's also unclear what caused the shooting to occur.

What's next:

Houston Police Department Homicide Investigators are looking into what happened.

This is a developing story. We'll keep you up-to-date.