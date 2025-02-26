Houston crime: Man found dead inside vehicle on North Loop
HOUSTON - The interchange ramp from Loop 610 North Eastbound to Highway 69 northbound is closed after a man was found dead inside his vehicle.
What we know:
The Houston Police Department said they received a call for an accident/crash at 3800 North Loop East around 6:30 p.m. That call was later upgraded to a shooting.
Houston Police Department Homicide has confirmed a man was found shot and died inside a vehicle.
What we don't know:
It's unclear of the victim's age or identity as a result of the incident.
It's also unclear what caused the shooting to occur.
What's next:
Houston Police Department Homicide Investigators are looking into what happened.
This is a developing story. We'll keep you up-to-date.
The Source: Information from Houston Police Department Watch Command and the Houston Police Department Homicide Division.