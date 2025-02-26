Expand / Collapse search

Houston crime: Man found dead inside vehicle on North Loop

By
Updated  February 26, 2025 8:24pm CST
Houston
FOX 26 Houston

The Brief

    • Houston police are on the scene investigating after a man was found dead inside a vehicle.
    • The call was initially for an accident/crash, but was later upgraded to a shooting.
    • HPD Homicide is on the scene investigating.

HOUSTON - The interchange ramp from Loop 610 North Eastbound to Highway 69 northbound is closed after a man was found dead inside his vehicle. 

What we know:

The Houston Police Department said they received a call for an accident/crash at 3800 North Loop East around 6:30 p.m. That call was later upgraded to a shooting. 

Source: Houston Transtar

Houston Police Department Homicide has confirmed a man was found shot and died inside a vehicle. 

What we don't know:

It's unclear of the victim's age or identity as a result of the incident. 

It's also unclear what caused the shooting to occur. 

Get news, weather and so much more on the new FOX LOCAL app 

What's next:

Houston Police Department Homicide Investigators are looking into what happened. 

This is a developing story. We'll keep you up-to-date.

The Source: Information from Houston Police Department Watch Command and the Houston Police Department Homicide Division. 

HoustonCrime and Public SafetyNews