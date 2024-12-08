One dead in Southwest Houston shooting at apartment complex

article

Houston Police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead Saturday night. The shooting happened at the Airport Crossing apartments on West Airport Blvd. around 10 p.m.

Investigators say two males were in an argument before the shooting happened.

When the police arrived, they found one of the men had been shot multiple times and died at the scene.

The suspect ran from the area after the shooting. Investigators are reviewing surveillance video to get a description of the suspect.

If anyone has information about this shooting, you're urged to call the Houston Police Department Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477, or you can click here.