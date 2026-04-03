Toddler found shot in Channelview home, family friend charged

The Brief A two-year-old was found shot in a home on Onaleigh Drive. Two kids were reportedly alone in a room where a gun was accessible. A family member says the child is now in recovery. Harris County authorities confirmed a family friend has been charged in connection with the shooting.



A toddler was flown to a hospital after being found shot inside a Channelview home, according to authorities.

On Friday night, authorities confirmed a family friend was charged on Friday in connection with the shooting.

Child shot in Channelview

What we know:

At about 12:15 p.m. Friday, Harris County authorities say they got a call about a child who had been shot.

Deputies were called to Onaleigh Drive, near Woodforest Boulevard and Dell Dale Street, and found a two-year-old with a gunshot wound to the head.

Medics called for Life Flight to bring the child to a hospital. Officials say the two-year-old has since gone into surgery in the ICU. A family member tells FOX 26 that the child is now recovering.

Officials say a four-year-old and a two-year-old were alone in a bedroom where a gun was accessible. Adults were said to be in the living room at the time.

According to Harris County Major Ben Katrib, the adults reported hearing a gunshot, then found the two-year-old shot and the four-year-old holding the gun. Major Katrib clarified that it hasn't been confirmed whether the four-year-old shot the toddler.

The owner of the gun is said to be at the scene and cooperating with the investigation. There are said to be seven adults along with the two kids at the home.

On Friday evening, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said 25-year-old Santiago Canet was charged with making a firearm accessible to a minor. Officials said the firearm involved was Canet's.

Authorities added Canet is said to be a friend of the family that was visiting from out of town.

Canet has been booked into the Harris County Jail.

Family speaks

What they're saying:

The child's grandfather, Juan, tells FOX 26 that everyone in the home was eating when the gun went off. He was asleep when he heard his wife screaming and asked him to call 911.

Juan says he has since spoken to the toddler's mother, who said the child is now in recovery.

Juan also says the gun that was used belongs to his son's friend, and it's usually placed in a higher spot.