Search underway for man posing as home inspector accused of assaulting elderly woman in Alvin

Authorities need the public's help identifying a man who posed as a home inspector in Alvin and allegedly assaulted an elderly woman.

It happened at a home near West Dumble St and Hill Rd just south of Houston.

The victim's daughter tells FOX 26 that her 81-year-old mother was at home alone when a man with a clipboard, posing as a home inspector entered her house Wednesday afternoon. Inside, the man apparently began inspecting various parts of the house and eventually cornered the woman into a bathroom where he allegedly exposed his privates to her.

The victim's daughter tells FOX 26 that the man took off his clothes and began touching himself inappropriately.

That woman now has bruises and is shaken up, according to her family.

Investigators said the man eventually drove off in a white truck with a colored stick in the truck bed and a black-covered license plate.

Authorities are now searching for surveillance videos to help identify the suspect.