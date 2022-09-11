Officials investigating 3-year-old's 'suspicious' death in Liberty County

Authorities are investigating a 3-year-old's death that's being deemed suspicious in Liberty County.

Details are limited but according to the Liberty County Sheriff's Office, deputies received a call around 5:30 a.m. Saturday when the child's mother's boyfriend called dispatch in distress.

During the call, he described the child as "gagging."

Investigators said the child was in a recliner chair at a home in CR 3792 in far north Liberty County, where emergency medical responders arrived and performed CPR all the way to the Kingwood Hospital. That's where the child was pronounced dead at the emergency room.

No additional details were shared, as of this writing, but an investigation remains underway.

This is a developing story and will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.