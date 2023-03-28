The Final Four, Houston Astros opening day, and two Rockets games are all happening this weekend in Houston, starting Thursday. Houston First officials estimate the weekend will bring in hundreds of millions of dollars in revenue for the city.

Angel Share HTX is one of many bars across the city that’s stocking up and staffing up in preparation for the influx of visitors.

Owner Mary Ellen Angel is anticipating a spike in sales with Angel Share’s prime location on Main and Congress along the Metro red line.

"I’m expecting probably a 30% increase in sales for the weekend," said Angel.

Angel Share HTX will also be offering drink specials ahead of the Final Four and Astros opener.

"We’re doing jello shots in team colors. We’ve got margaritas for $4 if you’re going to the Final Four and you show us your ticket, and you jump on that train," Angel added.

Houston First said travel, tourism, and hospitality make up the sixth economic pillar for the city.

For the 2023 Final Four weekend, they’re expecting full capacity at all downtown hotels and a 50% increase in hotel revenue from the 2016 numbers, which is the last time Houston hosted the Final Four.

"We are estimating the economic impact based off of 2,016, just for the Final Four is anywhere between $150 to $200 million," said Holly Clapham, the Chief Marketing Officer for Houston First Corporation. "You take that, you add the Astros, which we think will be anywhere between $12 to $14 million. You have an event of magnitude, and that's good for everyone. It's good for the hospitality industry."

"It's great for the restaurant industry," she continued. "It's great for transportation. It's great for the airport. It's great for our hotels."

Clapham said the biggest concern for the weekend is parking. She suggests attendees park in the theater district downtown and take the Metro rail to NRG.