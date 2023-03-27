If you’re looking for tickets to the Men’s Final Four in Houston, you may still be able to score a deal.

According to TicketIQ, a ticket search engine website, ticket prices have dropped since the start of the NCAA Tournament.

The company says ticket prices for the Final Four have dropped 28%, with the Semifinals down 22% and the Championship game down 35%.

TicketIQ says this Final Four is the least expensive Final Four since 2014, with the average list price on the secondary market at $711.

You can buy tickets well below that average though. According to TicketIQ, the cheapest ticket on the secondary market is $111 for the Championship game and $168 for the Semifinals. That's the cheapest Semifinals since 2011, according to the company's data.

You can track ticket prices on the TicketIQ dashboard by clicking here.

Tickets are still available on the official NCAA website. They are offering ticket packages for fans for the Final Four games with Fan Experiences included. Prices currently start at $213.50 for the Semifinals, $171 for the Championship and $340 for all sessions.