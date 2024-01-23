NWS issues flood watch for Houston and SE Texas until Wednesday, drivers beware

The National Weather Service has issued a flood watch for Houston and Southeast Texas until Wednesday morning.

Lt. Luis Alegria with the Harris County Sheriff's Office urges drivers to slow down in these wet conditions, especially on the freeways and underpasses prone to flooding.

He also suggests drivers check their car tires.

"Watching your speed, don't make erratic movements, and make sure your tires are properly inflated. Make sure that you have enough tread to push the water off the road so that you can make proper contact with the road," Lt. Alegria said.

RoShelle Salinas is the Executive Vice President at the Houston Automobile Dealers Association, which hosts the annual Houston AutoBoative Show at NRG Center.

Salinas says keeping up with your car's maintenance and utilizing the latest technology can help keep you safe during torrential downpours.

"Use lane assist to keep you from veering off the road and steer you back into your lane to keep you safe from bumping someone to the side. Don't slam on your breaks if you start to skid. Take your foot off the gas, ease onto the breaks nice and slow, follow where your vehicle is moving," Salinas said.

The Houston AutoBoative Show opens to the public Wednesday at NRG Center.

Proceeds from the show help provide the Harris County Sheriff's Office with up to four motor vehicles every year.