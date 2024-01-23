Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Calhoun County, Polk County
9
River Flood Warning
until FRI 11:08 PM CST, Brazoria County, Fort Bend County, Wharton County
Rip Current Statement
until TUE 9:00 PM CST, Galveston Island
Dense Fog Advisory
from TUE 4:50 PM CST until WED 6:00 AM CST, Galveston Island
Flood Watch
until WED 6:00 PM CST, Cherokee County
Flood Watch
until WED 9:00 AM CST, Brazos County, Chambers County, Fort Bend County, Galveston Island, Grimes County, Houston County, Inland Brazoria County, Inland Galveston County, Inland Harris County, Inland Jackson County, Inland Matagorda County, Montgomery County, Polk County, San Jacinto County, Southern Liberty County, Walker County, Waller County, Washington County, Wharton County
Flood Advisory
from TUE 6:17 PM CST until TUE 9:15 PM CST, San Jacinto County
Flood Advisory
from TUE 6:07 PM CST until TUE 9:15 PM CST, Grimes County, Montgomery County, Waller County, Washington County, Brazos County
Flood Advisory
from TUE 4:20 PM CST until TUE 8:15 PM CST, Austin County, Colorado County, Grimes County, Waller County, Washington County, Brazos County

NWS issues flood watch for Houston and SE Texas until Wednesday, drivers beware

By
Published 
News
FOX 26 Houston

Houston weather: Safe driving in rain, wet roads

The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Watch for Houston and Southeast Texas until Wednesday morning which means taking extra precautions when driving. FOX 26's Natalie Hee spoke with experts at the Houston Auto-Boative Show for advice.

HOUSTON - The National Weather Service has issued a flood watch for Houston and Southeast Texas until Wednesday morning. 

Lt. Luis Alegria with the Harris County Sheriff's Office urges drivers to slow down in these wet conditions, especially on the freeways and underpasses prone to flooding.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, and Vizio!

He also suggests drivers check their car tires.

"Watching your speed, don't make erratic movements, and make sure your tires are properly inflated. Make sure that you have enough tread to push the water off the road so that you can make proper contact with the road," Lt. Alegria said. 

RoShelle Salinas is the Executive Vice President at the Houston Automobile Dealers Association, which hosts the annual Houston AutoBoative Show at NRG Center.  

Salinas says keeping up with your car's maintenance and utilizing the latest technology can help keep you safe during torrential downpours.

"Use lane assist to keep you from veering off the road and steer you back into your lane to keep you safe from bumping someone to the side. Don't slam on your breaks if you start to skid. Take your foot off the gas, ease onto the breaks nice and slow, follow where your vehicle is moving," Salinas said. 

The Houston AutoBoative Show opens to the public Wednesday at NRG Center. 

Proceeds from the show help provide the Harris County Sheriff's Office with up to four motor vehicles every year. 