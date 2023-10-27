A recent tragedy at Northwestern State University has taken a legal turn as the Caldwell family seeks justice for the untimely death of their son and NSU athlete, Ronnie Caldwell, Jr.

The Natchitoches Police Department says on Oct. 12 around 1 a.m., officers responded to 3800 University Parkway after reports of gunshots in the area. Caldwell was found suffering from several gunshot wounds and died from his injuries, officials say.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku and Google Android TV!

The circumstances surrounding Ronnie's death and the subsequent resignation of Northwestern State University's Head Football Coach, Brad Laird, have raised questions and concerns, leading the family to take action against the university.

In a statement Friday, the Caldwell family spoke to the press about their heartbreak over Ronnie's passing and their desire to share the events leading up to his tragic death. The family believes that mold issues in Ronnie's apartment at The Quad Apartment Complex played a crucial role in the events that transpired.

Attorneys for the family state Ronnie was relocated within the same apartment complex due to mold in his unit, but the family contends that this move led to him being placed with a non-university, non-college student, who had a history of run-ins with law enforcement and was later found in possession of guns and drugs.

RELATED: Northwestern State cancels football season after death of Texas player Ronnie Caldwell

The situation escalated when the family says Ronnie's new roommate reportedly pulled a gun on him on Oct. 9. Ronnie immediately informed his parents, who, in turn, contacted Northwestern State's Head Football Coach, Brad Laird, for assistance. The family says Coach Laird assured them that he would take immediate action to ensure Ronnie's safety. However, the family alleges that no such action was taken, and they received no updates from the university.

Three days later, Caldwell was shot and killed at his apartment.

NPD detectives arrested John McIntosh, 27, of Natchitoches for possession of a firearm in the presence of a controlled dangerous substance. McIntosh is the roommate of Caldwell. He was placed in the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center and later released on bond.

On Oct. 20, Detectives and the local Multi-Jurisdictional Drug Task Force arrested Maurice Campbell II, 22 of Memphis, for obstruction of justice, possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute, and possession of a firearm in the presence of a controlled dangerous substance. Maurice Campbell II was a teammate of Caldwell.

The Caldwell family says they are adamant that there were warning signs and that this senseless tragedy could have been prevented.

RLoved ones, community mourn loss of former Cedar Park HS football player killed in Louisiana

The family's attorney, John Stevens, has stated that they are pursuing legal action against Northwestern State University. They argue that the university failed to protect one of its students and star athletes, and the responsibility falls on the coaching staff and university personnel to ensure the safety and well-being of the students under their care.

Stevens added, "With families often being thousands of miles away, the coaches and the university staff are often the first line of defense to keep these children safe. We are speaking out now amid our extreme pain to ensure this doesn't happen to another student-athlete, so Ronnie's life can live on through a greater purpose."

The tragic death of Ronnie Caldwell has left the Northwestern State University community in shock and mourning.

Northwestern State University sent FOX 26 the following statement:

"We are aware of today's press conference held by the Caldwell family. The cause of Ronnie’s death is still under active investigation by the Natchitoches Police Department, and it would be inappropriate for us to comment or speculate at this time. The police have our full cooperation and support. We continue to send our deepest condolences and sympathy to the Caldwell family, and we remain focused on helping our student-athletes and the broader NSU community to heal from this tragedy."