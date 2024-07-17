Expand / Collapse search

New trend: Creating teeth gaps

Published  July 17, 2024 11:04pm CDT
According to an article posted on Harvard.edu . Harmful beauty ideals cost the U.S. economy 305 billion dollars due to body dissatisfaction and 501 billion dollars due to appearance-based discrimination annually. The latest appearance-altering trend is people creating a gap in their teeth. Joining The Factor: Uncensored to talk about how harmful this can be is dentist Dr. Andre Jordan.

